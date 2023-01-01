5000 Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas

Convert BDT to NGN at the real exchange rate

5000 bdt
36917.25 ngn

1.00000 BDT = 7.38345 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
1 BDT7.38345 NGN
5 BDT36.91725 NGN
10 BDT73.83450 NGN
20 BDT147.66900 NGN
50 BDT369.17250 NGN
100 BDT738.34500 NGN
250 BDT1845.86250 NGN
500 BDT3691.72500 NGN
1000 BDT7383.45000 NGN
2000 BDT14766.90000 NGN
5000 BDT36917.25000 NGN
10000 BDT73834.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NGN0.13544 BDT
5 NGN0.67719 BDT
10 NGN1.35438 BDT
20 NGN2.70876 BDT
50 NGN6.77190 BDT
100 NGN13.54380 BDT
250 NGN33.85950 BDT
500 NGN67.71900 BDT
1000 NGN135.43800 BDT
2000 NGN270.87600 BDT
5000 NGN677.19000 BDT
10000 NGN1354.38000 BDT