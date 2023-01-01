10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

Convert BDT to MOP at the real exchange rate

10000 bdt
728.62 mop

1.00000 BDT = 0.07286 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macanese Pataca
1 BDT0.07286 MOP
5 BDT0.36431 MOP
10 BDT0.72862 MOP
20 BDT1.45723 MOP
50 BDT3.64309 MOP
100 BDT7.28617 MOP
250 BDT18.21542 MOP
500 BDT36.43085 MOP
1000 BDT72.86170 MOP
2000 BDT145.72340 MOP
5000 BDT364.30850 MOP
10000 BDT728.61700 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MOP13.72460 BDT
5 MOP68.62300 BDT
10 MOP137.24600 BDT
20 MOP274.49200 BDT
50 MOP686.23000 BDT
100 MOP1372.46000 BDT
250 MOP3431.15000 BDT
500 MOP6862.30000 BDT
1000 MOP13724.60000 BDT
2000 MOP27449.20000 BDT
5000 MOP68623.00000 BDT
10000 MOP137246.00000 BDT