1.00000 BDT = 0.16154 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moldovan Leu
1 BDT0.16154 MDL
5 BDT0.80771 MDL
10 BDT1.61542 MDL
20 BDT3.23084 MDL
50 BDT8.07710 MDL
100 BDT16.15420 MDL
250 BDT40.38550 MDL
500 BDT80.77100 MDL
1000 BDT161.54200 MDL
2000 BDT323.08400 MDL
5000 BDT807.71000 MDL
10000 BDT1615.42000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MDL6.19034 BDT
5 MDL30.95170 BDT
10 MDL61.90340 BDT
20 MDL123.80680 BDT
50 MDL309.51700 BDT
100 MDL619.03400 BDT
250 MDL1547.58500 BDT
500 MDL3095.17000 BDT
1000 MDL6190.34000 BDT
2000 MDL12380.68000 BDT
5000 MDL30951.70000 BDT
10000 MDL61903.40000 BDT