Convert MDL to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 Moldovan leus to Bangladeshi takas

500 mdl
3,299.31 bdt

L1.000 MDL = Tk6.599 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2321.3661.49983.4451.6361.355
1 GBP1.268123.1261.7321.902105.8462.0761.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.3511.09861.1031.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MDL6.59862 BDT
5 MDL32.99310 BDT
10 MDL65.98620 BDT
20 MDL131.97240 BDT
50 MDL329.93100 BDT
100 MDL659.86200 BDT
250 MDL1,649.65500 BDT
500 MDL3,299.31000 BDT
1000 MDL6,598.62000 BDT
2000 MDL13,197.24000 BDT
5000 MDL32,993.10000 BDT
10000 MDL65,986.20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moldovan Leu
1 BDT0.15155 MDL
5 BDT0.75773 MDL
10 BDT1.51547 MDL
20 BDT3.03094 MDL
50 BDT7.57735 MDL
100 BDT15.15470 MDL
250 BDT37.88675 MDL
500 BDT75.77350 MDL
1000 BDT151.54700 MDL
2000 BDT303.09400 MDL
5000 BDT757.73500 MDL
10000 BDT1,515.47000 MDL