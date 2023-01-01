Bangladeshi takas to Jersey pounds today

1,000 bdt
7.29 jep

1.00000 BDT = 0.00729 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084590.27491.488481.673610.9645518.7312
1 GBP1.1426611.23935103.1651.701011.912581.1021521.4057
1 USD0.92210.806875183.2411.37251.543210.889417.2717
1 INR0.01107730.009693230.012013310.01648830.01853910.01068460.20749

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jersey pound
1 BDT0.00729 JEP
5 BDT0.03643 JEP
10 BDT0.07287 JEP
20 BDT0.14573 JEP
50 BDT0.36434 JEP
100 BDT0.72867 JEP
250 BDT1.82167 JEP
500 BDT3.64335 JEP
1000 BDT7.28670 JEP
2000 BDT14.57340 JEP
5000 BDT36.43350 JEP
10000 BDT72.86700 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JEP137.23600 BDT
5 JEP686.18000 BDT
10 JEP1372.36000 BDT
20 JEP2744.72000 BDT
50 JEP6861.80000 BDT
100 JEP13723.60000 BDT
250 JEP34309.00000 BDT
500 JEP68618.00000 BDT
1000 JEP137236.00000 BDT
2000 JEP274472.00000 BDT
5000 JEP686180.00000 BDT
10000 JEP1372360.00000 BDT