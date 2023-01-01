1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Jersey pounds

Convert BDT to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
7.19 jep

1.00000 BDT = 0.00719 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jersey pound
1 BDT0.00719 JEP
5 BDT0.03597 JEP
10 BDT0.07194 JEP
20 BDT0.14387 JEP
50 BDT0.35968 JEP
100 BDT0.71936 JEP
250 BDT1.79840 JEP
500 BDT3.59679 JEP
1000 BDT7.19359 JEP
2000 BDT14.38718 JEP
5000 BDT35.96795 JEP
10000 BDT71.93590 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JEP139.01300 BDT
5 JEP695.06500 BDT
10 JEP1390.13000 BDT
20 JEP2780.26000 BDT
50 JEP6950.65000 BDT
100 JEP13901.30000 BDT
250 JEP34753.25000 BDT
500 JEP69506.50000 BDT
1000 JEP139013.00000 BDT
2000 JEP278026.00000 BDT
5000 JEP695065.00000 BDT
10000 JEP1390130.00000 BDT