Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BAM to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
84230 kes

1.00000 BAM = 84.23030 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kenyan Shilling
1 BAM84.23030 KES
5 BAM421.15150 KES
10 BAM842.30300 KES
20 BAM1684.60600 KES
50 BAM4211.51500 KES
100 BAM8423.03000 KES
250 BAM21057.57500 KES
500 BAM42115.15000 KES
1000 BAM84230.30000 KES
2000 BAM168460.60000 KES
5000 BAM421151.50000 KES
10000 BAM842303.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KES0.01187 BAM
5 KES0.05936 BAM
10 KES0.11872 BAM
20 KES0.23744 BAM
50 KES0.59361 BAM
100 KES1.18722 BAM
250 KES2.96805 BAM
500 KES5.93610 BAM
1000 KES11.87220 BAM
2000 KES23.74440 BAM
5000 KES59.36100 BAM
10000 KES118.72200 BAM