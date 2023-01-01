1 Kenyan shilling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert KES to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.01 bam

1.00000 KES = 0.01155 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KES0.01155 BAM
5 KES0.05777 BAM
10 KES0.11554 BAM
20 KES0.23108 BAM
50 KES0.57771 BAM
100 KES1.15542 BAM
250 KES2.88855 BAM
500 KES5.77710 BAM
1000 KES11.55420 BAM
2000 KES23.10840 BAM
5000 KES57.77100 BAM
10000 KES115.54200 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kenyan Shilling
1 BAM86.54900 KES
5 BAM432.74500 KES
10 BAM865.49000 KES
20 BAM1730.98000 KES
50 BAM4327.45000 KES
100 BAM8654.90000 KES
250 BAM21637.25000 KES
500 BAM43274.50000 KES
1000 BAM86549.00000 KES
2000 BAM173098.00000 KES
5000 BAM432745.00000 KES
10000 BAM865490.00000 KES