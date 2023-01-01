10 Kenyan shillings to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert KES to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.12 bam

1.00000 KES = 0.01155 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KES0.01155 BAM
5 KES0.05777 BAM
10 KES0.11555 BAM
20 KES0.23110 BAM
50 KES0.57774 BAM
100 KES1.15548 BAM
250 KES2.88870 BAM
500 KES5.77740 BAM
1000 KES11.55480 BAM
2000 KES23.10960 BAM
5000 KES57.77400 BAM
10000 KES115.54800 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kenyan Shilling
1 BAM86.54410 KES
5 BAM432.72050 KES
10 BAM865.44100 KES
20 BAM1730.88200 KES
50 BAM4327.20500 KES
100 BAM8654.41000 KES
250 BAM21636.02500 KES
500 BAM43272.05000 KES
1000 BAM86544.10000 KES
2000 BAM173088.20000 KES
5000 BAM432720.50000 KES
10000 BAM865441.00000 KES