Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kenyan shillings is currently 72.866 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 73.688 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 72.719 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.