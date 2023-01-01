Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris today
Convert BAM to GEL at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
|1 BAM
|1.49241 GEL
|5 BAM
|7.46205 GEL
|10 BAM
|14.92410 GEL
|20 BAM
|29.84820 GEL
|50 BAM
|74.62050 GEL
|100 BAM
|149.24100 GEL
|250 BAM
|373.10250 GEL
|500 BAM
|746.20500 GEL
|1000 BAM
|1492.41000 GEL
|2000 BAM
|2984.82000 GEL
|5000 BAM
|7462.05000 GEL
|10000 BAM
|14924.10000 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GEL
|0.67005 BAM
|5 GEL
|3.35027 BAM
|10 GEL
|6.70055 BAM
|20 GEL
|13.40110 BAM
|50 GEL
|33.50275 BAM
|100 GEL
|67.00550 BAM
|250 GEL
|167.51375 BAM
|500 GEL
|335.02750 BAM
|1000 GEL
|670.05500 BAM
|2000 GEL
|1340.11000 BAM
|5000 GEL
|3350.27500 BAM
|10000 GEL
|6700.55000 BAM