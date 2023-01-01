Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris today

Convert BAM to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
1492.41 gel

1.00000 BAM = 1.49241 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
1 BAM1.49241 GEL
5 BAM7.46205 GEL
10 BAM14.92410 GEL
20 BAM29.84820 GEL
50 BAM74.62050 GEL
100 BAM149.24100 GEL
250 BAM373.10250 GEL
500 BAM746.20500 GEL
1000 BAM1492.41000 GEL
2000 BAM2984.82000 GEL
5000 BAM7462.05000 GEL
10000 BAM14924.10000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GEL0.67005 BAM
5 GEL3.35027 BAM
10 GEL6.70055 BAM
20 GEL13.40110 BAM
50 GEL33.50275 BAM
100 GEL67.00550 BAM
250 GEL167.51375 BAM
500 GEL335.02750 BAM
1000 GEL670.05500 BAM
2000 GEL1340.11000 BAM
5000 GEL3350.27500 BAM
10000 GEL6700.55000 BAM