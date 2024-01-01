Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

10 gel
6.41 bam

₾1.000 GEL = KM0.6411 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.4981.4651.6120.95919.242
1 GBP1.18211.267105.781.7321.9061.13322.743
1 USD0.9330.789183.4591.3661.5040.89417.944
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GEL0.64111 BAM
5 GEL3.20554 BAM
10 GEL6.41107 BAM
20 GEL12.82214 BAM
50 GEL32.05535 BAM
100 GEL64.11070 BAM
250 GEL160.27675 BAM
500 GEL320.55350 BAM
1000 GEL641.10700 BAM
2000 GEL1,282.21400 BAM
5000 GEL3,205.53500 BAM
10000 GEL6,411.07000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
1 BAM1.55980 GEL
5 BAM7.79900 GEL
10 BAM15.59800 GEL
20 BAM31.19600 GEL
50 BAM77.99000 GEL
100 BAM155.98000 GEL
250 BAM389.95000 GEL
500 BAM779.90000 GEL
1000 BAM1,559.80000 GEL
2000 BAM3,119.60000 GEL
5000 BAM7,799.00000 GEL
10000 BAM15,598.00000 GEL