Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

5 gel
3.21 bam

₾1.000 GEL = KM0.6411 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.51.4651.6120.95919.242
1 GBP1.18211.267105.7831.7321.9061.13322.743
1 USD0.9330.789183.4611.3661.5040.89417.944
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GEL0.64107 BAM
5 GEL3.20536 BAM
10 GEL6.41072 BAM
20 GEL12.82144 BAM
50 GEL32.05360 BAM
100 GEL64.10720 BAM
250 GEL160.26800 BAM
500 GEL320.53600 BAM
1000 GEL641.07200 BAM
2000 GEL1,282.14400 BAM
5000 GEL3,205.36000 BAM
10000 GEL6,410.72000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
1 BAM1.55989 GEL
5 BAM7.79945 GEL
10 BAM15.59890 GEL
20 BAM31.19780 GEL
50 BAM77.99450 GEL
100 BAM155.98900 GEL
250 BAM389.97250 GEL
500 BAM779.94500 GEL
1000 BAM1,559.89000 GEL
2000 BAM3,119.78000 GEL
5000 BAM7,799.45000 GEL
10000 BAM15,598.90000 GEL