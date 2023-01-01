5 Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GEL
|0.69802 BAM
|5 GEL
|3.49009 BAM
|10 GEL
|6.98017 BAM
|20 GEL
|13.96034 BAM
|50 GEL
|34.90085 BAM
|100 GEL
|69.80170 BAM
|250 GEL
|174.50425 BAM
|500 GEL
|349.00850 BAM
|1000 GEL
|698.01700 BAM
|2000 GEL
|1396.03400 BAM
|5000 GEL
|3490.08500 BAM
|10000 GEL
|6980.17000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
|1 BAM
|1.43263 GEL
|5 BAM
|7.16315 GEL
|10 BAM
|14.32630 GEL
|20 BAM
|28.65260 GEL
|50 BAM
|71.63150 GEL
|100 BAM
|143.26300 GEL
|250 BAM
|358.15750 GEL
|500 BAM
|716.31500 GEL
|1000 BAM
|1432.63000 GEL
|2000 BAM
|2865.26000 GEL
|5000 BAM
|7163.15000 GEL
|10000 BAM
|14326.30000 GEL