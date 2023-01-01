10 thousand Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GEL
|0.69803 BAM
|5 GEL
|3.49012 BAM
|10 GEL
|6.98025 BAM
|20 GEL
|13.96050 BAM
|50 GEL
|34.90125 BAM
|100 GEL
|69.80250 BAM
|250 GEL
|174.50625 BAM
|500 GEL
|349.01250 BAM
|1000 GEL
|698.02500 BAM
|2000 GEL
|1396.05000 BAM
|5000 GEL
|3490.12500 BAM
|10000 GEL
|6980.25000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
|1 BAM
|1.43261 GEL
|5 BAM
|7.16305 GEL
|10 BAM
|14.32610 GEL
|20 BAM
|28.65220 GEL
|50 BAM
|71.63050 GEL
|100 BAM
|143.26100 GEL
|250 BAM
|358.15250 GEL
|500 BAM
|716.30500 GEL
|1000 BAM
|1432.61000 GEL
|2000 BAM
|2865.22000 GEL
|5000 BAM
|7163.05000 GEL
|10000 BAM
|14326.10000 GEL