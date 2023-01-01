5000 Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
3,490.13 bam

1.00000 GEL = 0.69803 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20 UTC
GEL to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BAM
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GEL0.69803 BAM
5 GEL3.49013 BAM
10 GEL6.98027 BAM
20 GEL13.96054 BAM
50 GEL34.90135 BAM
100 GEL69.80270 BAM
250 GEL174.50675 BAM
500 GEL349.01350 BAM
1000 GEL698.02700 BAM
2000 GEL1396.05400 BAM
5000 GEL3490.13500 BAM
10000 GEL6980.27000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
1 BAM1.43261 GEL
5 BAM7.16305 GEL
10 BAM14.32610 GEL
20 BAM28.65220 GEL
50 BAM71.63050 GEL
100 BAM143.26100 GEL
250 BAM358.15250 GEL
500 BAM716.30500 GEL
1000 BAM1432.61000 GEL
2000 BAM2865.22000 GEL
5000 BAM7163.05000 GEL
10000 BAM14326.10000 GEL