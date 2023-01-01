5000 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris

Convert BAM to GEL at the real exchange rate

5,000 bam
7,555.15 gel

1.00000 BAM = 1.51103 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
1 BAM1.51103 GEL
5 BAM7.55515 GEL
10 BAM15.11030 GEL
20 BAM30.22060 GEL
50 BAM75.55150 GEL
100 BAM151.10300 GEL
250 BAM377.75750 GEL
500 BAM755.51500 GEL
1000 BAM1511.03000 GEL
2000 BAM3022.06000 GEL
5000 BAM7555.15000 GEL
10000 BAM15110.30000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GEL0.66180 BAM
5 GEL3.30901 BAM
10 GEL6.61802 BAM
20 GEL13.23604 BAM
50 GEL33.09010 BAM
100 GEL66.18020 BAM
250 GEL165.45050 BAM
500 GEL330.90100 BAM
1000 GEL661.80200 BAM
2000 GEL1323.60400 BAM
5000 GEL3309.01000 BAM
10000 GEL6618.02000 BAM