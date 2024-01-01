Convert GEL to BAM at the real exchange rate
500 Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Georgian laris to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GEL
|0.64107 BAM
|5 GEL
|3.20536 BAM
|10 GEL
|6.41072 BAM
|20 GEL
|12.82144 BAM
|50 GEL
|32.05360 BAM
|100 GEL
|64.10720 BAM
|250 GEL
|160.26800 BAM
|500 GEL
|320.53600 BAM
|1000 GEL
|641.07200 BAM
|2000 GEL
|1,282.14400 BAM
|5000 GEL
|3,205.36000 BAM
|10000 GEL
|6,410.72000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
|1 BAM
|1.55989 GEL
|5 BAM
|7.79945 GEL
|10 BAM
|15.59890 GEL
|20 BAM
|31.19780 GEL
|50 BAM
|77.99450 GEL
|100 BAM
|155.98900 GEL
|250 BAM
|389.97250 GEL
|500 BAM
|779.94500 GEL
|1000 BAM
|1,559.89000 GEL
|2000 BAM
|3,119.78000 GEL
|5000 BAM
|7,799.45000 GEL
|10000 BAM
|15,598.90000 GEL