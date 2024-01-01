Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris today
Convert BAM to GEL at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Georgian laris
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Georgian Lari
|1 BAM
|1.50237 GEL
|5 BAM
|7.51185 GEL
|10 BAM
|15.02370 GEL
|20 BAM
|30.04740 GEL
|50 BAM
|75.11850 GEL
|100 BAM
|150.23700 GEL
|250 BAM
|375.59250 GEL
|500 BAM
|751.18500 GEL
|1000 BAM
|1,502.37000 GEL
|2000 BAM
|3,004.74000 GEL
|5000 BAM
|7,511.85000 GEL
|10000 BAM
|15,023.70000 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GEL
|0.66561 BAM
|5 GEL
|3.32807 BAM
|10 GEL
|6.65614 BAM
|20 GEL
|13.31228 BAM
|50 GEL
|33.28070 BAM
|100 GEL
|66.56140 BAM
|250 GEL
|166.40350 BAM
|500 GEL
|332.80700 BAM
|1000 GEL
|665.61400 BAM
|2000 GEL
|1,331.22800 BAM
|5000 GEL
|3,328.07000 BAM
|10000 GEL
|6,656.14000 BAM