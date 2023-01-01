Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BAM to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
996.96 bgn

1.00000 BAM = 0.99696 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.08590.29641.487321.67180.9643518.7449
1 GBP1.142611.2397103.1711.699381.910171.1018621.4176
1 USD0.921650.806647183.22251.37081.540830.888817.2764
1 INR0.01107460.009692650.01201610.01647150.01851460.01067980.207593

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM0.99696 BGN
5 BAM4.98479 BGN
10 BAM9.96958 BGN
20 BAM19.93916 BGN
50 BAM49.84790 BGN
100 BAM99.69580 BGN
250 BAM249.23950 BGN
500 BAM498.47900 BGN
1000 BAM996.95800 BGN
2000 BAM1993.91600 BGN
5000 BAM4984.79000 BGN
10000 BAM9969.58000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00305 BAM
5 BGN5.01525 BAM
10 BGN10.03050 BAM
20 BGN20.06100 BAM
50 BGN50.15250 BAM
100 BGN100.30500 BAM
250 BGN250.76250 BAM
500 BGN501.52500 BAM
1000 BGN1003.05000 BAM
2000 BGN2006.10000 BAM
5000 BGN5015.25000 BAM
10000 BGN10030.50000 BAM