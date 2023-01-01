Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs today
Convert BAM to BGN at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
|1 BAM
|0.99696 BGN
|5 BAM
|4.98479 BGN
|10 BAM
|9.96958 BGN
|20 BAM
|19.93916 BGN
|50 BAM
|49.84790 BGN
|100 BAM
|99.69580 BGN
|250 BAM
|249.23950 BGN
|500 BAM
|498.47900 BGN
|1000 BAM
|996.95800 BGN
|2000 BAM
|1993.91600 BGN
|5000 BAM
|4984.79000 BGN
|10000 BAM
|9969.58000 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BGN
|1.00305 BAM
|5 BGN
|5.01525 BAM
|10 BGN
|10.03050 BAM
|20 BGN
|20.06100 BAM
|50 BGN
|50.15250 BAM
|100 BGN
|100.30500 BAM
|250 BGN
|250.76250 BAM
|500 BGN
|501.52500 BAM
|1000 BGN
|1003.05000 BAM
|2000 BGN
|2006.10000 BAM
|5000 BGN
|5015.25000 BAM
|10000 BGN
|10030.50000 BAM