Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs today
Convert BAM to BGN at the real exchange rate
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
|1 BAM
|0.99995 BGN
|5 BAM
|4.99973 BGN
|10 BAM
|9.99945 BGN
|20 BAM
|19.99890 BGN
|50 BAM
|49.99725 BGN
|100 BAM
|99.99450 BGN
|250 BAM
|249.98625 BGN
|500 BAM
|499.97250 BGN
|1000 BAM
|999.94500 BGN
|2000 BAM
|1,999.89000 BGN
|5000 BAM
|4,999.72500 BGN
|10000 BAM
|9,999.45000 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BGN
|1.00006 BAM
|5 BGN
|5.00030 BAM
|10 BGN
|10.00060 BAM
|20 BGN
|20.00120 BAM
|50 BGN
|50.00300 BAM
|100 BGN
|100.00600 BAM
|250 BGN
|250.01500 BAM
|500 BGN
|500.03000 BAM
|1000 BGN
|1,000.06000 BAM
|2000 BGN
|2,000.12000 BAM
|5000 BGN
|5,000.30000 BAM
|10000 BGN
|10,000.60000 BAM