Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BAM to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
999.94 bgn

1.000 BAM = 0.9999 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM0.99995 BGN
5 BAM4.99973 BGN
10 BAM9.99945 BGN
20 BAM19.99890 BGN
50 BAM49.99725 BGN
100 BAM99.99450 BGN
250 BAM249.98625 BGN
500 BAM499.97250 BGN
1000 BAM999.94500 BGN
2000 BAM1,999.89000 BGN
5000 BAM4,999.72500 BGN
10000 BAM9,999.45000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00006 BAM
5 BGN5.00030 BAM
10 BGN10.00060 BAM
20 BGN20.00120 BAM
50 BGN50.00300 BAM
100 BGN100.00600 BAM
250 BGN250.01500 BAM
500 BGN500.03000 BAM
1000 BGN1,000.06000 BAM
2000 BGN2,000.12000 BAM
5000 BGN5,000.30000 BAM
10000 BGN10,000.60000 BAM