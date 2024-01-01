5 Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
5 bam

лв1.000 BGN = KM1.000 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00151.0023
Low0.99870.9980
Average1.00001.0000
Change0.04%0.00%
View full history

1 BGN to BAM stats

The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.9987. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.04.

The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.9980. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.318
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.661.4450.85620
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.342

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00000 BAM
5 BGN5.00000 BAM
10 BGN10.00000 BAM
20 BGN20.00000 BAM
50 BGN50.00000 BAM
100 BGN100.00000 BAM
250 BGN250.00000 BAM
500 BGN500.00000 BAM
1000 BGN1,000.00000 BAM
2000 BGN2,000.00000 BAM
5000 BGN5,000.00000 BAM
10000 BGN10,000.00000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM1.00000 BGN
5 BAM5.00000 BGN
10 BAM10.00000 BGN
20 BAM20.00000 BGN
50 BAM50.00000 BGN
100 BAM100.00000 BGN
250 BAM250.00000 BGN
500 BAM500.00000 BGN
1000 BAM1,000.00000 BGN
2000 BAM2,000.00000 BGN
5000 BAM5,000.00000 BGN
10000 BAM10,000.00000 BGN