Bulgarian lev to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.003% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 1.001 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 0.999 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 0.137% increase in value.