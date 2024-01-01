2,000 Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0015
|1.0023
|Low
|0.9987
|0.9980
|Average
|1.0000
|1.0000
|Change
|0.04%
|0.00%
1 BGN to BAM stats
The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.9987. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.04.
The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.9980. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.00.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 BGN
|1.00008 BAM
|5 BGN
|5.00040 BAM
|10 BGN
|10.00080 BAM
|20 BGN
|20.00160 BAM
|50 BGN
|50.00400 BAM
|100 BGN
|100.00800 BAM
|250 BGN
|250.02000 BAM
|500 BGN
|500.04000 BAM
|1000 BGN
|1,000.08000 BAM
|2000 BGN
|2,000.16000 BAM
|5000 BGN
|5,000.40000 BAM
|10000 BGN
|10,000.80000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
|1 BAM
|0.99992 BGN
|5 BAM
|4.99958 BGN
|10 BAM
|9.99916 BGN
|20 BAM
|19.99832 BGN
|50 BAM
|49.99580 BGN
|100 BAM
|99.99160 BGN
|250 BAM
|249.97900 BGN
|500 BAM
|499.95800 BGN
|1000 BAM
|999.91600 BGN
|2000 BAM
|1,999.83200 BGN
|5000 BAM
|4,999.58000 BGN
|10000 BAM
|9,999.16000 BGN