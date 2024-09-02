Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bulgarian levs is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1.001 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.999 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.123% increase in value.