보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Bulgarian levs is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1.001 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.999 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.068% increase in value.