1 thousand Aruban florins to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AWG to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
21,721 uyu

1.00000 AWG = 21.72100 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Aruban florins to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Uruguayan Peso
1 AWG21.72100 UYU
5 AWG108.60500 UYU
10 AWG217.21000 UYU
20 AWG434.42000 UYU
50 AWG1086.05000 UYU
100 AWG2172.10000 UYU
250 AWG5430.25000 UYU
500 AWG10860.50000 UYU
1000 AWG21721.00000 UYU
2000 AWG43442.00000 UYU
5000 AWG108605.00000 UYU
10000 AWG217210.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Aruban Florin
1 UYU0.04604 AWG
5 UYU0.23019 AWG
10 UYU0.46038 AWG
20 UYU0.92077 AWG
50 UYU2.30192 AWG
100 UYU4.60384 AWG
250 UYU11.50960 AWG
500 UYU23.01920 AWG
1000 UYU46.03840 AWG
2000 UYU92.07680 AWG
5000 UYU230.19200 AWG
10000 UYU460.38400 AWG