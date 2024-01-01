1 thousand Uruguayan pesos to Aruban florins

Convert UYU to AWG at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ƒ0.04304 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 UYU to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04330.0445
Low0.04250.0424
Average0.04300.0438
Change1.27%-3.20%
View full history

1 UYU to AWG stats

The performance of UYU to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0433 and a 30 day low of 0.0425. This means the 30 day average was 0.0430. The change for UYU to AWG was 1.27.

The performance of UYU to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0445 and a 90 day low of 0.0424. This means the 90 day average was 0.0438. The change for UYU to AWG was -3.20.

Track market ratesView UYU to AWG chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0381.51.6310.93721.467
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0591.7961.9541.12325.716
1 USD0.9240.771184.0731.3851.5060.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Aruban Florin
1 UYU0.04304 AWG
5 UYU0.21520 AWG
10 UYU0.43039 AWG
20 UYU0.86078 AWG
50 UYU2.15196 AWG
100 UYU4.30392 AWG
250 UYU10.75980 AWG
500 UYU21.51960 AWG
1000 UYU43.03920 AWG
2000 UYU86.07840 AWG
5000 UYU215.19600 AWG
10000 UYU430.39200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Uruguayan Peso
1 AWG23.23460 UYU
5 AWG116.17300 UYU
10 AWG232.34600 UYU
20 AWG464.69200 UYU
50 AWG1,161.73000 UYU
100 AWG2,323.46000 UYU
250 AWG5,808.65000 UYU
500 AWG11,617.30000 UYU
1000 AWG23,234.60000 UYU
2000 AWG46,469.20000 UYU
5000 AWG116,173.00000 UYU
10000 AWG232,346.00000 UYU