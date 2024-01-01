100 Aruban florins to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AWG to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 awg
16,682.40 lkr

ƒ1.000 AWG = Sr166.8 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
AWG to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 AWG to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High168.8070170.7180
Low166.8240166.8240
Average167.5816168.9221
Change-1.03%-1.07%
1 AWG to LKR stats

The performance of AWG to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 168.8070 and a 30 day low of 166.8240. This means the 30 day average was 167.5816. The change for AWG to LKR was -1.03.

The performance of AWG to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 170.7180 and a 90 day low of 166.8240. This means the 90 day average was 168.9221. The change for AWG to LKR was -1.07.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AWG166.82400 LKR
5 AWG834.12000 LKR
10 AWG1,668.24000 LKR
20 AWG3,336.48000 LKR
50 AWG8,341.20000 LKR
100 AWG16,682.40000 LKR
250 AWG41,706.00000 LKR
500 AWG83,412.00000 LKR
1000 AWG166,824.00000 LKR
2000 AWG333,648.00000 LKR
5000 AWG834,120.00000 LKR
10000 AWG1,668,240.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 LKR0.00599 AWG
5 LKR0.02997 AWG
10 LKR0.05994 AWG
20 LKR0.11989 AWG
50 LKR0.29972 AWG
100 LKR0.59943 AWG
250 LKR1.49859 AWG
500 LKR2.99717 AWG
1000 LKR5.99434 AWG
2000 LKR11.98868 AWG
5000 LKR29.97170 AWG
10000 LKR59.94340 AWG