Aruban florin to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 166.824 today, reflecting a -0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.541% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 167.997 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 166.816 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.