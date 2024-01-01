10 Argentine pesos to CFP francs

Convert ARS to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 ars
1 xpf

$1.000 ARS = ₣0.1136 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
ARS to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 ARS to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11770.1228
Low0.11340.1134
Average0.11530.1189
Change-3.51%-7.26%
1 ARS to XPF stats

The performance of ARS to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1177 and a 30 day low of 0.1134. This means the 30 day average was 0.1153. The change for ARS to XPF was -3.51.

The performance of ARS to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1228 and a 90 day low of 0.1134. This means the 90 day average was 0.1189. The change for ARS to XPF was -7.26.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4771.350.90417.8331.30617.8330.762
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61212.0760.88512.0760.516
1 CAD0.7411.09410.6713.2130.96813.2130.564
1 EUR1.1061.6331.492119.7181.44419.7180.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFP Franc
1 ARS0.11359 XPF
5 ARS0.56797 XPF
10 ARS1.13593 XPF
20 ARS2.27186 XPF
50 ARS5.67965 XPF
100 ARS11.35930 XPF
250 ARS28.39825 XPF
500 ARS56.79650 XPF
1000 ARS113.59300 XPF
2000 ARS227.18600 XPF
5000 ARS567.96500 XPF
10000 ARS1,135.93000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Argentine Peso
1 XPF8.80335 ARS
5 XPF44.01675 ARS
10 XPF88.03350 ARS
20 XPF176.06700 ARS
50 XPF440.16750 ARS
100 XPF880.33500 ARS
250 XPF2,200.83750 ARS
500 XPF4,401.67500 ARS
1000 XPF8,803.35000 ARS
2000 XPF17,606.70000 ARS
5000 XPF44,016.75000 ARS
10000 XPF88,033.50000 ARS