1 thousand CFP francs to Argentine pesos

Convert XPF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
7,522.72 ars

1.00000 XPF = 7.52272 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3279518.58660.9127583.03840.7840371.487541.33495
1 SGD0.75304113.99650.687362.53130.5904121.120181.00527
1 ZAR0.05380220.071446610.04910534.467650.04218290.0800330.0718232
1 EUR1.095651.4549720.3644190.9810.858991.629831.46264

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Argentine Peso
1 XPF7.52272 ARS
5 XPF37.61360 ARS
10 XPF75.22720 ARS
20 XPF150.45440 ARS
50 XPF376.13600 ARS
100 XPF752.27200 ARS
250 XPF1880.68000 ARS
500 XPF3761.36000 ARS
1000 XPF7522.72000 ARS
2000 XPF15045.44000 ARS
5000 XPF37613.60000 ARS
10000 XPF75227.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFP Franc
1 ARS0.13293 XPF
5 ARS0.66465 XPF
10 ARS1.32931 XPF
20 ARS2.65862 XPF
50 ARS6.64655 XPF
100 ARS13.29310 XPF
250 ARS33.23275 XPF
500 ARS66.46550 XPF
1000 ARS132.93100 XPF
2000 ARS265.86200 XPF
5000 ARS664.65500 XPF
10000 ARS1329.31000 XPF