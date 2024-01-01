2,000 Argentine pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ARS to UAH at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
85.89 uah

$1.000 ARS = ₴0.04295 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
ARS to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 ARS to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04380.0448
Low0.04290.0429
Average0.04340.0440
Change-2.00%-3.93%
View full history

1 ARS to UAH stats

The performance of ARS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0438 and a 30 day low of 0.0429. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for ARS to UAH was -2.00.

The performance of ARS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0448 and a 90 day low of 0.0429. This means the 90 day average was 0.0440. The change for ARS to UAH was -3.93.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8631.30617.8630.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0890.88412.0890.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.751.44419.750.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ARS0.04295 UAH
5 ARS0.21473 UAH
10 ARS0.42946 UAH
20 ARS0.85891 UAH
50 ARS2.14729 UAH
100 ARS4.29457 UAH
250 ARS10.73643 UAH
500 ARS21.47285 UAH
1000 ARS42.94570 UAH
2000 ARS85.89140 UAH
5000 ARS214.72850 UAH
10000 ARS429.45700 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Argentine Peso
1 UAH23.28520 ARS
5 UAH116.42600 ARS
10 UAH232.85200 ARS
20 UAH465.70400 ARS
50 UAH1,164.26000 ARS
100 UAH2,328.52000 ARS
250 UAH5,821.30000 ARS
500 UAH11,642.60000 ARS
1000 UAH23,285.20000 ARS
2000 UAH46,570.40000 ARS
5000 UAH116,426.00000 ARS
10000 UAH232,852.00000 ARS