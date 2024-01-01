5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Argentine pesos

Convert UAH to ARS at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $24.03 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 UAH to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.035324.0353
Low23.457822.7138
Average23.763223.3428
Change2.46%5.82%
View full history

1 UAH to ARS stats

The performance of UAH to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.0353 and a 30 day low of 23.4578. This means the 30 day average was 23.7632. The change for UAH to ARS was 2.46.

The performance of UAH to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0353 and a 90 day low of 22.7138. This means the 90 day average was 23.3428. The change for UAH to ARS was 5.82.

Track market ratesView UAH to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.070.7711.321.38217.71.503
1 EUR1.08190.8130.8321.4251.49319.1191.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11111.7131.79422.9711.951

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Argentine Peso
1 UAH24.03440 ARS
5 UAH120.17200 ARS
10 UAH240.34400 ARS
20 UAH480.68800 ARS
50 UAH1,201.72000 ARS
100 UAH2,403.44000 ARS
250 UAH6,008.60000 ARS
500 UAH12,017.20000 ARS
1000 UAH24,034.40000 ARS
2000 UAH48,068.80000 ARS
5000 UAH120,172.00000 ARS
10000 UAH240,344.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ARS0.04161 UAH
5 ARS0.20804 UAH
10 ARS0.41607 UAH
20 ARS0.83214 UAH
50 ARS2.08035 UAH
100 ARS4.16070 UAH
250 ARS10.40175 UAH
500 ARS20.80350 UAH
1000 ARS41.60700 UAH
2000 ARS83.21400 UAH
5000 ARS208.03500 UAH
10000 ARS416.07000 UAH