Ukrainian hryvnia to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Argentine pesos is currently 24.034 today, reflecting a 0.174% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.275% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 24.034 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 23.911 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.253% increase in value.