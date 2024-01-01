10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Argentine pesos
Convert UAH to ARS at the real exchange rate
UAH to ARS conversion chart
1 UAH = 24.03420 ARS
0
|1 UAH to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|24.0342
|24.0342
|Low
|23.4578
|22.7138
|Average
|23.7631
|23.3428
|Change
|2.46%
|5.81%
1 UAH to ARS stats
The performance of UAH to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.0342 and a 30 day low of 23.4578. This means the 30 day average was 23.7631. The change for UAH to ARS was 2.46.
The performance of UAH to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0342 and a 90 day low of 22.7138. This means the 90 day average was 23.3428. The change for UAH to ARS was 5.81.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Argentine Peso
|1 UAH
|24.03420 ARS
|5 UAH
|120.17100 ARS
|10 UAH
|240.34200 ARS
|20 UAH
|480.68400 ARS
|50 UAH
|1,201.71000 ARS
|100 UAH
|2,403.42000 ARS
|250 UAH
|6,008.55000 ARS
|500 UAH
|12,017.10000 ARS
|1000 UAH
|24,034.20000 ARS
|2000 UAH
|48,068.40000 ARS
|5000 UAH
|120,171.00000 ARS
|10000 UAH
|240,342.00000 ARS