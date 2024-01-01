5 Argentine pesos to Saudi riyals

Convert ARS to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.02 sar

$1.000 ARS = SR0.003945 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 ARS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0042
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00400.0041
Change-1.89%-5.63%
View full history

1 ARS to SAR stats

The performance of ARS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for ARS to SAR was -1.89.

The performance of ARS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for ARS to SAR was -5.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8641.30617.8640.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0880.88412.0880.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7441.44419.7440.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 ARS0.00395 SAR
5 ARS0.01973 SAR
10 ARS0.03945 SAR
20 ARS0.07891 SAR
50 ARS0.19727 SAR
100 ARS0.39454 SAR
250 ARS0.98636 SAR
500 ARS1.97272 SAR
1000 ARS3.94543 SAR
2000 ARS7.89086 SAR
5000 ARS19.72715 SAR
10000 ARS39.45430 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Argentine Peso
1 SAR253.45800 ARS
5 SAR1,267.29000 ARS
10 SAR2,534.58000 ARS
20 SAR5,069.16000 ARS
50 SAR12,672.90000 ARS
100 SAR25,345.80000 ARS
250 SAR63,364.50000 ARS
500 SAR126,729.00000 ARS
1000 SAR253,458.00000 ARS
2000 SAR506,916.00000 ARS
5000 SAR1,267,290.00000 ARS
10000 SAR2,534,580.00000 ARS