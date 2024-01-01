Convert SAR to ARS at the real exchange rate

50 Saudi riyals to Argentine pesos

50 sar
12,118.45 ars

SR1.000 SAR = $242.4 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.585279.21.3690.93658.9441.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.044203.90710.68443.0481.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Argentine Peso
1 SAR242.36900 ARS
5 SAR1,211.84500 ARS
10 SAR2,423.69000 ARS
20 SAR4,847.38000 ARS
50 SAR12,118.45000 ARS
100 SAR24,236.90000 ARS
250 SAR60,592.25000 ARS
500 SAR121,184.50000 ARS
1000 SAR242,369.00000 ARS
2000 SAR484,738.00000 ARS
5000 SAR1,211,845.00000 ARS
10000 SAR2,423,690.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 ARS0.00413 SAR
5 ARS0.02063 SAR
10 ARS0.04126 SAR
20 ARS0.08252 SAR
50 ARS0.20630 SAR
100 ARS0.41259 SAR
250 ARS1.03148 SAR
500 ARS2.06297 SAR
1000 ARS4.12593 SAR
2000 ARS8.25186 SAR
5000 ARS20.62965 SAR
10000 ARS41.25930 SAR