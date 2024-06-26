Saudi riyal to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Argentine pesos is currently 242.366 today, reflecting a 0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.402% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 242.486 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 241.377 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.