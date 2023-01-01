Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert ARS to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
103.73 nio

1.00000 ARS = 0.10373 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874351.0845590.27091.486321.671240.9640518.7494
1 GBP1.1437111.24045103.2471.699971.911471.1025921.4445
1 USD0.922050.806159183.23351.370451.540950.888917.2877
1 INR0.01107780.009685510.012014410.01646510.01851360.01067960.207701

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ARS0.10373 NIO
5 ARS0.51867 NIO
10 ARS1.03734 NIO
20 ARS2.07468 NIO
50 ARS5.18670 NIO
100 ARS10.37340 NIO
250 ARS25.93350 NIO
500 ARS51.86700 NIO
1000 ARS103.73400 NIO
2000 ARS207.46800 NIO
5000 ARS518.67000 NIO
10000 ARS1037.34000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Argentine Peso
1 NIO9.64003 ARS
5 NIO48.20015 ARS
10 NIO96.40030 ARS
20 NIO192.80060 ARS
50 NIO482.00150 ARS
100 NIO964.00300 ARS
250 NIO2410.00750 ARS
500 NIO4820.01500 ARS
1000 NIO9640.03000 ARS
2000 NIO19280.06000 ARS
5000 NIO48200.15000 ARS
10000 NIO96400.30000 ARS