Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert ARS to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
43.14 nio

1.000 ARS = 0.04314 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6251.7281.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.9210.787183.1071.361.5320.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ARS0.04314 NIO
5 ARS0.21569 NIO
10 ARS0.43138 NIO
20 ARS0.86276 NIO
50 ARS2.15689 NIO
100 ARS4.31378 NIO
250 ARS10.78445 NIO
500 ARS21.56890 NIO
1000 ARS43.13780 NIO
2000 ARS86.27560 NIO
5000 ARS215.68900 NIO
10000 ARS431.37800 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Argentine Peso
1 NIO23.18150 ARS
5 NIO115.90750 ARS
10 NIO231.81500 ARS
20 NIO463.63000 ARS
50 NIO1,159.07500 ARS
100 NIO2,318.15000 ARS
250 NIO5,795.37500 ARS
500 NIO11,590.75000 ARS
1000 NIO23,181.50000 ARS
2000 NIO46,363.00000 ARS
5000 NIO115,907.50000 ARS
10000 NIO231,815.00000 ARS