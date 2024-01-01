1 thousand Argentine pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert ARS to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
38.77 nio

$1.000 ARS = C$0.03877 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
ARS to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NIO
1 ARS to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03950.0410
Low0.03870.0387
Average0.03910.0399
Change-1.77%-5.50%
1 ARS to NIO stats

The performance of ARS to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0395 and a 30 day low of 0.0387. This means the 30 day average was 0.0391. The change for ARS to NIO was -1.77.

The performance of ARS to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0410 and a 90 day low of 0.0387. This means the 90 day average was 0.0399. The change for ARS to NIO was -5.50.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ARS0.03877 NIO
5 ARS0.19387 NIO
10 ARS0.38774 NIO
20 ARS0.77547 NIO
50 ARS1.93869 NIO
100 ARS3.87737 NIO
250 ARS9.69343 NIO
500 ARS19.38685 NIO
1000 ARS38.77370 NIO
2000 ARS77.54740 NIO
5000 ARS193.86850 NIO
10000 ARS387.73700 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Argentine Peso
1 NIO25.79070 ARS
5 NIO128.95350 ARS
10 NIO257.90700 ARS
20 NIO515.81400 ARS
50 NIO1,289.53500 ARS
100 NIO2,579.07000 ARS
250 NIO6,447.67500 ARS
500 NIO12,895.35000 ARS
1000 NIO25,790.70000 ARS
2000 NIO51,581.40000 ARS
5000 NIO128,953.50000 ARS
10000 NIO257,907.00000 ARS