Argentine peso to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a 0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.336% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.040 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.485% increase in value.