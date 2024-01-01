5 Argentine pesos to Nigerian nairas

Convert ARS to NGN

5 ars
8.37 ngn

$1.000 ARS = ₦1.673 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ARS to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 ARS to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75261.7842
Low1.66511.6235
Average1.68621.6909
Change-1.93%0.32%
1 ARS to NGN stats

The performance of ARS to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7526 and a 30 day low of 1.6651. This means the 30 day average was 1.6862. The change for ARS to NGN was -1.93.

The performance of ARS to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7842 and a 90 day low of 1.6235. This means the 90 day average was 1.6909. The change for ARS to NGN was 0.32.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8661.30717.8660.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0810.88412.0810.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2340.96813.2340.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7341.44319.7340.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 ARS1.67324 NGN
5 ARS8.36620 NGN
10 ARS16.73240 NGN
20 ARS33.46480 NGN
50 ARS83.66200 NGN
100 ARS167.32400 NGN
250 ARS418.31000 NGN
500 ARS836.62000 NGN
1000 ARS1,673.24000 NGN
2000 ARS3,346.48000 NGN
5000 ARS8,366.20000 NGN
10000 ARS16,732.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Argentine Peso
1 NGN0.59764 ARS
5 NGN2.98822 ARS
10 NGN5.97643 ARS
20 NGN11.95286 ARS
50 NGN29.88215 ARS
100 NGN59.76430 ARS
250 NGN149.41075 ARS
500 NGN298.82150 ARS
1000 NGN597.64300 ARS
2000 NGN1,195.28600 ARS
5000 NGN2,988.21500 ARS
10000 NGN5,976.43000 ARS