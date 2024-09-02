Argentine peso to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Nigerian nairas is currently 1.673 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.642% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1.677 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.662 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.784% increase in value.