아르헨티나 페소 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 1.649 today, reflecting a -0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.982% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 1.689 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.641 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.