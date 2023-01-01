Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars today

Convert ARS to MKD at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
160.77 mkd

1.00000 ARS = 0.16077 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540481.37020.9218518.23551.348618.240.806094
1 AUD0.6491510.8894650.59843311.83760.87544411.84050.523276
1 CAD0.729821.1242710.67280113.30860.98423613.31190.588304
1 EUR1.084751.671031.48632119.7811.4628919.78580.8744

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 ARS0.16077 MKD
5 ARS0.80387 MKD
10 ARS1.60774 MKD
20 ARS3.21548 MKD
50 ARS8.03870 MKD
100 ARS16.07740 MKD
250 ARS40.19350 MKD
500 ARS80.38700 MKD
1000 ARS160.77400 MKD
2000 ARS321.54800 MKD
5000 ARS803.87000 MKD
10000 ARS1607.74000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Argentine Peso
1 MKD6.21992 ARS
5 MKD31.09960 ARS
10 MKD62.19920 ARS
20 MKD124.39840 ARS
50 MKD310.99600 ARS
100 MKD621.99200 ARS
250 MKD1554.98000 ARS
500 MKD3109.96000 ARS
1000 MKD6219.92000 ARS
2000 MKD12439.84000 ARS
5000 MKD31099.60000 ARS
10000 MKD62199.20000 ARS