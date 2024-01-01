100 Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars
Convert ARS to MKD at the real exchange rate
ARS to MKD conversion chart
1 ARS = 0.05849 MKD
0
|1 ARS to MKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0610
|0.0638
|Low
|0.0581
|0.0581
|Average
|0.0593
|0.0613
|Change
|-4.15%
|-7.33%
1 ARS to MKD stats
The performance of ARS to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0610 and a 30 day low of 0.0581. This means the 30 day average was 0.0593. The change for ARS to MKD was -4.15.
The performance of ARS to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0638 and a 90 day low of 0.0581. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for ARS to MKD was -7.33.
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Argentine Peso
|1 MKD
|17.09560 ARS
|5 MKD
|85.47800 ARS
|10 MKD
|170.95600 ARS
|20 MKD
|341.91200 ARS
|50 MKD
|854.78000 ARS
|100 MKD
|1,709.56000 ARS
|250 MKD
|4,273.90000 ARS
|500 MKD
|8,547.80000 ARS
|1000 MKD
|17,095.60000 ARS
|2000 MKD
|34,191.20000 ARS
|5000 MKD
|85,478.00000 ARS
|10000 MKD
|170,956.00000 ARS