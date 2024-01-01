5 Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars

Convert ARS to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.29 mkd

$1.000 ARS = ден0.05849 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 ARS to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06100.0638
Low0.05810.0581
Average0.05930.0613
Change-4.15%-7.33%
View full history

1 ARS to MKD stats

The performance of ARS to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0610 and a 30 day low of 0.0581. This means the 30 day average was 0.0593. The change for ARS to MKD was -4.15.

The performance of ARS to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0638 and a 90 day low of 0.0581. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for ARS to MKD was -7.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0790.88312.0790.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7391.44319.7390.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 ARS0.05849 MKD
5 ARS0.29247 MKD
10 ARS0.58495 MKD
20 ARS1.16989 MKD
50 ARS2.92473 MKD
100 ARS5.84946 MKD
250 ARS14.62365 MKD
500 ARS29.24730 MKD
1000 ARS58.49460 MKD
2000 ARS116.98920 MKD
5000 ARS292.47300 MKD
10000 ARS584.94600 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Argentine Peso
1 MKD17.09560 ARS
5 MKD85.47800 ARS
10 MKD170.95600 ARS
20 MKD341.91200 ARS
50 MKD854.78000 ARS
100 MKD1,709.56000 ARS
250 MKD4,273.90000 ARS
500 MKD8,547.80000 ARS
1000 MKD17,095.60000 ARS
2000 MKD34,191.20000 ARS
5000 MKD85,478.00000 ARS
10000 MKD170,956.00000 ARS