Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints today

Convert ARS to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
983 huf

1.00000 ARS = 0.98324 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
How to convert Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 ARS0.98324 HUF
5 ARS4.91619 HUF
10 ARS9.83238 HUF
20 ARS19.66476 HUF
50 ARS49.16190 HUF
100 ARS98.32380 HUF
250 ARS245.80950 HUF
500 ARS491.61900 HUF
1000 ARS983.23800 HUF
2000 ARS1966.47600 HUF
5000 ARS4916.19000 HUF
10000 ARS9832.38000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Argentine Peso
2000 HUF2034.10000 ARS
5000 HUF5085.25000 ARS
10000 HUF10170.50000 ARS
15000 HUF15255.75000 ARS
20000 HUF20341.00000 ARS
30000 HUF30511.50000 ARS
40000 HUF40682.00000 ARS
50000 HUF50852.50000 ARS
60000 HUF61023.00000 ARS
100000 HUF101705.00000 ARS
150000 HUF152557.50000 ARS
200000 HUF203410.00000 ARS